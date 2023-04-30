Woman’s tweet on boyfriend’s creative proposal goes viral, wins hearts online

Some people plan for months to propose to their significant others, while for others, it’s a spur-of-the-moment decision. While many prefer a classic and traditional approach, a few choose to get creative with their proposals. Now, a tweet that is going viral on social media shows how a man proposed to his beloved. The man’s out-of-the-box proposal is warming hearts online and may have the same effect on you. The image shows the woman with her boyfriend. She shared on Twitter how her boyfriend proposed to her. (Twitter/@amymaymacc)

“I’ll never shut up about this. He proposed to me to be his girlfriend with a keyboard,” reads the caption written alongside two pictures shared on the Twitter handle @amymaymacc. To show how her boyfriend asked her out, the Twitter user shared a photo of a keyboard with keys arranged in a creative fashion reading, “Be my girlfriend Sayang?” The other is a selfie of the happy couple.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet was shared a day ago. It has since then accumulated over 16.8 million views and still counting. Many even left comments on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter user posted, “I’m so happy for you.” “A custom keyboard with the keys more expensive than my whole keyboard. Happy for you,” shared another. A third expressed, “I remember him when we went to three churches.... In those moments, he prayed to God to give him strength and guidance, because that day he asked me if he could court me as his.” “I’m genuinely confused with the keyboard layout. Looks amazing though!” wrote a fourth. A fifth commented, “Congrats.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON