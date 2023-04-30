Duo dances to Pushpa’s Oo Antava, leaves people spellbound. Watch viral video

There’s something about watching people dance to a catchy beat that can instantly lift your mood and put a smile on your face. And if you are in need of a little pick-me-up content, then this duo’s energetic performance to Pushpa’s Oo Antava might help. Shared on Instagram, the video is sure to get your toes tapping and head bobbing in no time. Women dancing to Pushpa’s Oo Antava. (Instagram/@eshhpat)

“Last night,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Eshani. In the video, one can see Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to the remixed tunes of the song Oo Antava by Jevin James. From the moment the music starts, the duo’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious, making it impossible to resist dancing along. The duo leaves viewers spellbound with flawless synchronisation and impressive moves.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared on February 1. It has so far accumulated over 5.3 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Fireeeee,” posted an individual. Another expressed, “My jaw was on the floor!! Y’all killlllled it.” A third added, “Let’s gooooo!!!!” “In the hook steps you both killed it. It’s freshious,” commented a fourth. A fifth joined, “You two damn!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON