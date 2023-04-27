Woman’s graceful belly dance on Dilbar leaves viewers in awe. Watch viral video

Dance videos have become a popular source of entertainment, offering everything from well-choreographed performances to impromptu living room routines. Case in point, this video that is going viral online. It features a woman’s belly dance performance to the tune of Dilbar. The song is a collaboration between the musical duo Rusha & Blizza and Tech Panda & Kenzani. The image shows a woman belly dancing to Dilbar. (Instagram/@juhi_sheikh__)

The video was shared by a woman who goes by Mussarat on Instagram. According to her Insta bio, she is a belly dancer based in Delhi. The clip shows Mussarat dressed in a stunning green outfit, effortlessly dancing to the beats of the popular song Dilbar. What’s truly impressive is that she flawlessly keeps up with the rhythm of the music.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared on April 15. It has so far raked up more than 3.8 million views and still counting. The share has also prompted many to flock to the comments section and leave positive feedback for the dancer.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

An Instagram user admired the woman and wrote, “Amazing love. I can’t stop myself from seeing your dance again and again. You are superb. God bless you.” Another praised her impeccable timing, saying, “Absolute skill. Not a single beat has been missed.” A third viewer was equally impressed, writing, “You caught every beat!” And as for the fourth and fifth commenters, they kept it short and sweet with “That’s smooth” and “Superb,” respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON