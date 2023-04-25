Trio’s energetic dance routine to Tamil song Tum Tum goes viral, netizens say ‘beautifully executed’

Be it a group or a solo performance, watching people dance to the beat of a catchy tune is a surefire way to brighten up your day. Just like this clip that features a trio dancing to the viral Tamil song Tum Tum. The song is from the Tamil movie Enemy and was composed by Thaman S. Vivek penned the lyrics while Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini sang the song. Actors Megha Chakraborty, Hetal Yadav and Saumya Saraswat showing their killer dance moves to Tum Tum. (Instagram/@chakrabortymegha)

“Groove with us @saumyasaraswatt @hetalyadav13,” reads the caption of the viral dance video shared on Instagram by actor Megha Chakraborty. The viral video shows the trio standing in a line and revealing themselves one by one. As the video progresses, actors Megha Chakraborty, Hetal Yadav and Saumya Saraswat energetically and flawlessly dance to the song Tum Tum. The video is such that you may find yourself doing a little dance in your head.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on January 14, and it has since accumulated over 5.6 million views. It has also raked tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“The saree girl stole the show,” posted an individual. Another expressed, “Beautifully executed!! The elegant lady in saree, your moves are so graceful!!” “Super,” shared a third. A fourth joined, “Pretty pretty all of you !! And looks like I’ve got competition and I gotta put on my dancing shoes.” “Nice,” commented a fifth.

