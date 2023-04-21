Passengers dance to Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal aboard flight. Watch
Passengers onboard a flight were seen dancing to Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. Watch the video inside.
There’s something about peppy songs that just make people get on their feet and groove. One such song that may make people break into a dance no matter where they are is Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal. So, when this Haryanvi song was played on a flight, people aboard it couldn’t help but shake a leg to the peppy tune.
The video shows people dancing to Sapna Chaudhary’s groovy song mid-air, showcasing the power of music and dance to bring people together and create unforgettable memories. As they dance, anchor Jay Karmani can be seen holding up a portable audio system. A text overlay on the video reads, “This is how Sapna Chaudhary’s song hits at 37,000 ft in the air.”
Watch the video right here:
The video was posted a few days ago. It has since accumulated over 1200 likes. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section. While a few were concerned about people dancing mid-air, others enjoyed watching the clip.
Here’s how people reacted to the video:
“How are they allowing people to do this ... isn’t it dangerous?” posted an individual. Another added, “Super.” “Full enjoy,” expressed a third. Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.