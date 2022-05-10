Court grants interim bail to Sapna Chaudhary
The court of additional chief judicial magistrate on Tuesday granted interim bail to famous dancer Sapna Chaudhary on two sureties of ₹20,000 each, with directives to surrender before the court on May 25 in a case related with forgery.
Additional chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Shantanu Tyagi also directed Chaudhary to remain present in court on each hearing.
The court had issued an arrest warrant against the dancer on November 18, 2021, for not appearing before the court in connection with a case related with refund of money to ticket buyers of a dance programme in Lucknow in which she did not turn up on October 13, 2018. For this event, tickets were sold for ₹300.
An application was filed against Sapna Chaudhary on May 1, 2019, in the ACJM court levelling charges of forgery and breach of trust.
Earlier, on January 20, 2019, an application was filed in the same court against organisers of the event, including Junaid Ahmad, Ebad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay.
The court had taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected discharge application of Chaudhary on September 4, 2021.
Now, charges are to be framed against Chaudhary and others.
A discharge application is a remedy available to the person who has been framed maliciously in a case. All other accused in the case have got bail from the court.
UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra. To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
IIT-Kanpur to design Maha Kumbh-2025 website
For visitors planning to attend Maha Kumbh-2025 that would be organised on the sandy banks of Sangam, an upcoming website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority would provide all information and help them plan their trip at a click of the mouse. Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority and also the Mela Adhikari said gradually information and facilities for Maha Kumbh-2025 would also be uploaded on the website. In the third phase of the website related preparations, this page will be elaborated for Maha Kumbh 2025.
Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker
The Uttar Pradesh assembly's proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people's issues in the House. UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday.
Coffee with HT: Will strive for better decorum in House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana
Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asserted his intention to have better decorum, conduct,and discussions in the House. “Though one can't do much (more) than requesting the members to conduct themselves well, I will make efforts for better decorum, conduct, discussion, and increased participation of members in the House,” Satish Mahana said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times, Lucknow office.
Muzaffarnagar: Video ‘restricting’ Dalits’ entry into ex-pradhan’s fields goes viral, two held
Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showing a man carrying a “Dhol” (a percussion instrument) and making a “Munadi” (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district went viral on Monday.
