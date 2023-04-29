Duo’s high-energy dance to Mera Dil Ye Pukare wows netizens. Watch viral video

In November 2022, Pakistani woman Ayesha took the Internet by storm with her killer dance to Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding. Since then, people have been grooving to the song and sharing various videos. While some are recreating her routine, others are adding their own twists to it. Now, a duo’s performance to the song has caught everyone’s attention on social media, leaving viewers amazed. The video is such that it may even prompt you to hit the dance floor. Duo dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare. (Instagram/@ishajoshhi)

“What do you think about this duo?” reads the caption of the viral video shared on Instagram by Isha Joshi. She also tagged Keyur Shah in the post. The video shows a duo wearing matching coloured outfits dancing to the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare with high energy. The duo’s performance is impressively synchronised, and their swift moves and on-spot expressions have astonished viewers.

Watch the viral dance video below:

Since being shared on February 20, the video has raked up more than 2.5 million views. The video has also accumulated a flurry of likes and comments. Many even reacted to the video with love-struck and fire emoticons.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Damn man! Killed it,” posted an individual. Another added, “Expressions.” “Both are so amazing, superb guys,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Me who has forgotten the number of times .. I watched this video of the best dance over this trend.” “Thisss is actually cool,” wrote a fifth.

