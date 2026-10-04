Pink power and vintage charm: Lucknow hits the road for a cause

A Pinkwave swept through Lucknow on Sunday as the city came alive for a breast cancer awareness walkathon. Over 500 women painted the streets in shades of fuchsia and blush, marching from the 1090 Women Power Line intersection to Food Valley, weaving through Samta Mulak, and circling back. The sight was a vibrant sea of pink t-shirts, caps, and ribbons, with students, doctors, nurses, social workers, and residents coming together to champion the cause. Lucknow witnesses vibrant breast cancer awareness walkathon (Photo: Deepak Gupta/ht)

The event, organised by the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), wasn’t just the walkers, the event got an extra dose of nostalgia with a vintage car rally themed ‘Drive the Message Through Lucknow.’ More than a dozen classic cars rolled through the streets, stealing the spotlight.

Experts highlighted that breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer among women in the country. They stressed that timely detection through regular self-exams and professional screenings—can make a life-saving difference, with a 90 percent success rate for early-stage treatment.

One of the showstoppers was a 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, famously seen in the iconic film Gadar. Its owner, Keshav Mathur, shared the story behind the celebrity wheels: “I have joined the vintage rally with my 1939-make Chevrolet Master Deluxe car. My father gifted me this car on my 21st birthday. He bought it from the Raja of Salempur. People are stunned when they see these cars. This is the same car that was used by Amrish Puri during the shooting of the film Gadar.”

Then there was Nitin, who brought some old-school charm to the rally with his Morris (1951). “This car is almost 75 years old, and maintaining it is a true labour of love,” he says and adds, “We have to look after it like an elderly family member. The biggest challenge is that the spare parts simply aren’t available in India. We have a personal mechanic who looks after the car full-time—starting it every week and checking every component is part of his routine. We try to assemble what we can, but if there is a vital part that can’t be fabricated here, we have to import it from London.”

Another participant, HR professional Ritu Kapoor, added, “My group of friends and I joined this rally to show our support. We want to tell those battling cancer: don’t be afraid. Fight with courage—victory over this disease is possible.”