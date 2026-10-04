HT Evening Brief October 4: Delhi protests intensify, flydubai co-pilot's dark confession and more
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Delhi protest LIVE: Protests intensify, police bus window smashed
Protests seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation entered their third day on Sunday, with clashes breaking out at Jantar Mantar. Police deployed around 5,000 personnel, including RAF and paramilitary forces, along with drones and barricades. A police bus window was smashed during a clash, while several protesters, including AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and AISA national president Neha Bora, were detained. Read more
Flydubai co-pilot's dark confession
Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly told investigators he wanted to deliberately crash the flydubai flight and was “not afraid of death”, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 29-year-old, accused of attacking Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with a crash axe, is also being investigated over alleged extremist views and was reportedly fired by Oman's national airline last year. Read more
SC takes suo motu cognisance of Central Secretariat Library space crunch
The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Monday after taking suo motu cognisance of the 135-year-old library, which has about 8.5 lakh books. The library was ordered to vacate its Shastri Bhawan premises by September 30 for redevelopment and has sought alternate space from the housing ministry. Read more
Mohammed Siraj's limited ODI game time raises World Cup planning questions
Mohammed Siraj has played only four ODIs in 2026 despite Jasprit Bumrah's limited availability, with India trying several pace options instead. Siraj has said long breaks affect his rhythm and pace, raising questions over whether he remains central to India's 2027 World Cup plans. Read more
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi to be viewed by CBFC this week
Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi may get a release date soon, with Diwali or Christmas being considered. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also starring Chitrangda Singh, was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and reportedly underwent reshoots after objections to its initial anti China stance. Read more
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More