Manu Bhaker reveals how she manages her anger in social situations: 'I tell myself...'

Manu Bhaker, who doesn't know her name? This double Olympic medallist has etched her name in the annals of Indian sports history with her exceptional shooting skills. Apart from her achievements on the field, Bhaker is now gaining popularity as a youth icon, inspiring young people not just with her athletic prowess but also her down-to-earth personality and life lessons. Manu Bhaker, Olympic shooting star, shares her anger management tips: deep breaths and punching.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a recent interview with News18, Bhaker, 22, opened up about a topic that resonates with many - anger management.

Open talk on anger management

When asked if she ever feels angry, Bhaker candidly admitted, "Yes, I do feel angry." But how does a champion shooter control her aggression? Her answer is both surprising and relatable. “I prefer punching,” she said with a smile, hinting at how physical activity helps her channel her emotions.

But what does she do if she's in a public place and can't resort to punching? Bhaker revealed her simple yet powerful strategy: "I tell myself to breathe," she said, explaining how concentrating on her breathing helps her regain composure. She mentioned that after focusing on her breath for a while, she feels much calmer, demonstrating how even the simplest techniques can effectively manage intense emotions.

Manu Bhaker: Making India proud

Manu Bhaker is not just any sportsperson. She is an Indian sport shooter who has brought glory to the country on multiple occasions. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Bhaker made history by securing two bronze medals, including one in the prestigious women's 10-metre air pistol event. This feat made her the first female Indian shooter to clinch an Olympic medal, cementing her status as one of India’s finest athletes.

Inspiring a generation

Beyond her sporting achievements, Bhaker’s openness about her struggles and coping strategies has made her a role model for many young people. Whether it’s her calm approach to managing anger or her determination on the shooting range, Bhaker’s journey is one of perseverance, discipline and resilience.