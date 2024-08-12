Watch: Manu Bhaker's mother meets Neeraj Chopra. 'Rishta pakka?' asks internet

A video of Manu Bhaker’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker, meeting Neeraj Chopra is amusing social media to no end. The two met in Paris, the city that hosted the 2024 Summer Olympics this year. Footage of the meeting has gone viral on social media. Neeraj Chopra meets Sumedha Bhaker, mother of Olympic bronze medalist Manu Bhaker.(X/@avinasharyan09)

Professional shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history in Paris by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games - she won bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol and finished third, alongside Sarabjot Singh, in 10m air pistol mixed team event. On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra won a silver medal in men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics, four years after he bagged a gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games.

Manu Bhaker represented India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Games. She was slated to be accompanied by Neeraj Chopra, but the athlete, along with the Indian Olympic Association, agreed that PR Sreejesh would be a better fit for the role.

However, footage of Neeraj Chopra in a conversation with Manu Bhaker, along with another clip that shows him talking to Sumedha Bhaker, has taken the internet by storm.

Rishta pakka?

In the clip, Manu Bhaker’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker, is seen holding Chopra’s hand as they engage in an animated conversation. The video has racked up over half a million views on X. Many people jokingly concluded that the elder Mrs Bhaker was sizing up Chopra as a suitable match for her daughter.

“Shaadi ke rishte ki baat chal rahi hai,” wrote one X user in the comments section. “Indian mom talking to successful boy about her daughter's marriage,” another quipped.

“Mummy ji on mission for damadji (Mother on a mission for a son-in-law),” a third X user joked. “Aunty ji, make it happen,” a person added.

Both Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra belong to the state of Haryana. A video of the two athletes talking to each other in Paris has racked up over a million views on X.

“If a boy and a girl talk to each other nicely people start assuming things in India,” wrote one X user in the comments section of the video.

“Indians are born Bollywood storywriters!” X user Ankur quipped.