Men beat, shave head of 25-year-old over his alleged affair with woman in village

A 25-year-old man was beaten and then his head shaved after a woman’s husband accused him of having an affair with his wife. As per reports, the victim is from the same village as the woman in Agra's Firozabad district, and seven men beat him up. A video of the seven men beating a 25-year-old over suspicion of him having an affair has gone viral on social media. (File Phoyto)

The villagers thrashed the man and forced him to wear a garland of shoes, reported the Times of India (TOI). The woman’s husband called the man, Jitendra, on the pretext of wanting to have a conversation with him regarding the rumours of his illicit affair with his wife. However, things quickly took a shocking turn when Jitendra arrived at the scene. He was assaulted by seven men who also shaved his head and made him wear a shoe garland.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the outlet, a video of the incident also made its way onto social media and went viral. The clip shows the young man sitting on the ground with the shoe garland around his neck. A few men are seen forcibly shaving his head. The video has sparked outrage on social media.

DSP Anivesh Kumar told TOI that the matter involving “assault and inhumane treatment of the man” is currently under investigation. The woman made a complaint against the alleged assailants, and an FIR has been registered against the seven men.

As per the outlet, the woman said that the accused spread the rumour about her affair. “They spread a rumour in the village that I was having an illicit relationship with a local resident,” she told the outlet.

Earlier, in another incident, a UP doctor thrashed his wife and two other men after he allegedly found them in a compromising position in a hotel bathroom. The violent altercation took place when, suspicious of his wife’s activities, the husband reached the hotel. The couple had been living separately for over a year following a domestic dispute.