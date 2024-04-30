Bihar man falls in love with his mother-in-law, marries her after family discovers affair

A man in Bihar took his mother-in-law as his bride after their affair was discovered by father-in-law himself. As per reports, the two also underwent a court marriage to formalise the new chapter in their lives. Bihar: Man applying sindoor to mother-in-law's hairline. (X/@NP_Hindi)

Father of two children, Sikandar Yadav, 45, moved in with his in-laws after the death of his wife. During this period, he and his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, 55, developed feelings for each other.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When Geeta Devi’ husband, Dileshwar Darve, noticed their closeness, he became suspicious. He investigated and caught them red-handed.

Darve wasted no time in bringing this unconventional love story to the attention of the village panchayat, where Yadav openly admitted his love for his mother-in-law.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Yadav can be seen applying sindoor to Devi’s hairline in the presence of other villagers. The video also shows the villagers cheering on the couple and recording this unusual union on camera.

Speaking to reporters, Darve said he had happily given his consent to the marriage.

Once the couple got married in front of villagers, Darve even arranged for the couple’s court marriage.

Recently, in another unusual incident, a 63-year-old priest in Ghana married a 12-year-old girl, who was chosen to be his wife when she was only six years old. The marriage took place at a customary ceremony in Nungua, Krowor, and was attended by several community members.

Leaders of the Nungua indigenous community, to which both the girl and the priest belong, have criticised the public’s disapproval of the marriage, stating that the criticism ‘stems from ignorance’.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, a prominent community leader, was quoted by Daily Mail as saying that the girl’s marriage to the priest is “entirely based on tradition and custom”. He further explained that the girl began the necessary rituals to become the priest’s wife at the age of six, but this did not prevent her from receiving an education.

In Ghana, the legal minimum age for marriage is 18, but child marriages continue to occur in certain areas and communities despite a decreasing trend across the country. The Ghanaian government has not yet issued a response to this controversial marriage.