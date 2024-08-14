Meth-candy scare: Auckland charity unknowingly hands out lethal sweets in food packs

A charity that works with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand, inadvertently distributed candies laced with a potentially deadly amount of methamphetamine in food packs. After a member of the public distributed dozens of lethal pineapple-flavoured candies, the charity issued an apology. This handout taken on August 13, 2024 and released on August 14 by the New Zealand Police shows pineapple sweets laced with potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine, in Auckland. Food parcels dished out by a New Zealand charity unknowingly contained a batch of the sweets was contaminated with the highly addictive illegal drug, police said. (Photo by Handout / NEW ZEALAND POLICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NEW ZEALAND POLICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS(AFP)

The Auckland City Mission, that donates parcels of essentials to New Zealanders who cannot afford food, said it first became aware of the issue on Tuesday afternoon when some recipients complained about the foul-tasting candies.

Three people - a child, a teenager and a charity worker - sought medical treatment after tasting the boiled sweets, though none are currently in hospital, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin from Auckland police told reporters. (Also Read: Gujarat police seize cannibis, drugs worth ₹3.50 cr hidden in baby toys, books)

There was no suggestion of wrongdoing by the charity, he added.

"To say we are devastated is an understatement," the Mission said in a statement.

The candy, which was donated by an unknown member of the public, was tested by the New Zealand Drug Foundation charity, which found they contained a potentially lethal 3 grams (0.1 oz)of methamphetamine.

"A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses," said foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm.

Police believed the candies were the byproduct of an international drug trafficking operation and have called for them to be handed them over to the authorities. They are also investigating how the candies entered the country, Baldwin said to voanews.com.

Although none are seriously ill, authorities have begun a criminal investigation and are currently looking for up to 400 more persons who may have gotten the treats. Police believe the drugs were packaged under the "Rinda" brand by traffickers or dealers to avoid discovery.

"We need to round these up as quickly as we can. Drug importation is complex, and organised criminal groups use a range of measures and techniques to try and evade enforcement agencies, not only in New Zealand, but around the world," said Baldwin.