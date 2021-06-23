Nasa’s incredible post showing Sun in different wavelengths of light goes viral

Are you someone who often finds yourself searching for different content related to the Earth, the Moon, the Sun, and far far beyond? Then this tweet by NASA may just be tailor-made for you. Even if you’re not a space enthusiast, this share may just make you say “Wow.” The post shows the Sun in different wavelengths of light.

Nasa took to Instagram to share the post. In the share they mentioned that US Postal Services has recently launched stamps with a few beautiful pictures of the Sun. The stamps highlight various types of solar activity seen on the Sun. The space agency also shared GIFs showcasing the activities.

“The stamps, issued June 18, showcase views of the Sun from @nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spacecraft. They show the Sun in different wavelengths of light, highlighting various types of solar activity seen on the Sun. Some of these solar activities — like solar flares and coronal mass ejections — can create space weather that affects our technology on Earth and in space,” reads a part of the caption shared by Nasa along with the post on Instagram.

The post shared by the space agency is going all kinds of viral and may leave you stunned too:

Since being posted a few days ago by Nasa, the share has gathered more than 41,000 likes – and counting. It has also received tons of reactions from people. While some shared heart emojis to express their reactions, others showcased their responses with fire emoticons.

“Aweosme,” wrote an Instagram user. “How beautiful,” shared another. “Love these,” commented a third. Many also wrote how they are eager to get their hands on the special stamps.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON