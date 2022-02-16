Pic of ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on currency note sparks meme fest on Twitter

A pic of a currency note with the words ‘Rashi bewafa hai’ written on it has gone widely viral online, especially on Twitter. Not just that, the picture has also turned into the new meme template for people. And, creative tweeple are leaving no stone unturned to come up with rib-tickling memes using the now-viral picture.

The picture that has taken the Internet by storm shows a Rs. 20 note. On one side of the currency note, the words "Rashi Bewafa Hai" are also written. Loosely translated from Hindi, it means Rashi is unfaithful. Twitter is now filled with various memes related to it. A few remembered a similar picture that went viral years ago. The picture was of a currency note with the words “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai [Sonam Gupta is unfaithful],” written on it.

Take a look at this post that a Twitter user shared using a Shark Tank India meme:

Definitely have heard a lot about the popular Sonam bewafa now am thinking who is rashi?

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/vShMrqyTBt — Beyond the Stars 🌟 (@KatholicSam) February 14, 2022

This is what another user posted:

She seems like new sonam bewafa for Ye Rashi Kon Hai

pic.twitter.com/ZECfYPgIfb — Neha (@neha_singh123) February 14, 2022

This Twitter user’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, reads, “Who is Rashi, is she Sonam’s sister?”

Ye Rashi Kon Hai , Sonam ki behen hai kya ? pic.twitter.com/3FnPjjEdAI — Palash Bhattacharya🇮🇳 (@PBfile) February 14, 2022

This individual was reminded of another viral Rashi-related trend. The trend was sparked after artist Yashraj Mukhate shared a video in which he turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song.

Who is this rashi ? She was famous in rasoda but now she is also on notes.

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/8N3g11zYNp — Ravi Verma (@verma7050) February 14, 2022

This Twitter user also shared a post with the same reference:

khali cooker gas pe chdhane k bd ab rashi bewafa ban gayi 🥴😂 — AishwaryA ⚔️ (@DivineAish) February 14, 2022

Here are some more hilarious tweets:

Ab to padhai bhi nhi karne de rhi Rashi.. 😳😳😳

Ye Rashi Kon hai ? pic.twitter.com/qk5JBKzPGq — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Apparently Everyone's asking Ye Rashi Kon Hai

The guy who started this: pic.twitter.com/CC7lp9kv5m — Arvind Sharma (@_arv_india) February 14, 2022

People : Ye Rashi Kon Hai ?



Le Kokila Ben : pic.twitter.com/ukDAw8ObZO — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 14, 2022

Which of these memes left you laughing out loud?

