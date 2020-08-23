e-paper
Kokilaben 'rap' video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter. Seen the posts yet?

Kokilaben ‘rap’ video sparks meme fest, #rashi trends on Twitter. Seen the posts yet?

The video which sparked the meme fest shows a scene from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya in form of a song.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The hashtag #rashi is trending on Twitter after the Kokilaben rap video went viral.
The hashtag #rashi is trending on Twitter after the Kokilaben rap video went viral. (Twitter/@SujyotSharma)
         

If you’re a regular user of Twitter, chances are that you’ve seen the mention of the word “rashi” on your timeline at least once. In case you’ve already started giggling, then you know what we’re talking about. However, if you’re still trying to understand what we mean then allow us to explain.

A few days back, Yashraj Mukhate, whose bio says that he is a music professional, took to Instagram to share a hilarious video. He turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song, and it has since left many laughing out loud, including Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The video has now inspired the creative minds of Twitter to come up with memes, and they are sharing the rib-tickling content using the hashtag #rashi. In fact, the hashtag is also trending on Twitter. However, before knowing what they’re sharing, take a look at the video which started it all.

Yes, take your time, we know you’re probably chuckling hard. However, now get ready for some more laughter as these memes shared by Twitter users are equally if not even more fun.

Here’s an individual who tried guessing the perspective of the cooker in this fiasco:

This individual shared a meme in CID style:

“My mind after listening to that Rashi song,” this is what a user of the micro-blogging site tweeted along with an image:

And what was Rashi thinking while removing the chana from cooker? This Twitter user gives a clue:

Here’s how others reacted:

What would you tweet with #rashi?

