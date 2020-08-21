e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kokilaben ‘raps’ to scold Gopi Bahu in this hilarious video. Even Smriti Irani shared it

Kokilaben ‘raps’ to scold Gopi Bahu in this hilarious video. Even Smriti Irani shared it

“Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte,” Smriti Irani wrote while reposting this video originally shared by Yashraj Mukhate.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 20:32 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A still from the video.
A still from the video. (Instagram/@yashrajmukhate)
         

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a fan of the television soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya or not or even seen an episode of the show. If you spend time on the Internet, chances that you’re still well-versed with the characters from the show - Kokila and her daughter-in-law Gopi - thanks to all the memes floating around on them. Now, someone has gone a step ahead and converted a scene from the show into a song. And, besides just suggesting that you watch it, there’s little else we can say about it. The video has also been shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her Instagram account.

Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte,” she wrote while reposting this video originally shared by Yashraj Mukhate. The bio on his profile says he’s an engineer by education and a music producer by profession.

“First World Problems. Made Kokila Ben sing this time. I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot,” he wrote while sharing this video he created.

As he says in the caption, he turned what should be an intense scene, into a song. We’ll just let you watch it to enjoy it best:

Shared last evening, the video has received over a million views and three lakh likes so far.

Here’s the post shared by Irani:

The comments sections of both the posts are flooded with the different versions of the laughing emojis.

“This is so crazy,” reads a comment. “You are next level man!” says another.

What do you think about it?

tags
top news
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Amid CAA debate, RTI reveals Pakistanis got bulk of Indian citizenship since 2017
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
Video of TMC leaders eating tricolour cake goes viral, invites criticism
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In