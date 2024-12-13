Menu Explore
‘Praying, fasting for 100K Intel employees’: Ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger finds way to ‘support’ troubled workers

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 13, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Reportedly, Intel's board of directors gave former CEO Pat Gelsinger a choice to resign, or he would have been fired. He resigned on December 1.

Intel's former chief executive officer, Pat Gelsinger, reportedly resigned on December 1. According to reports, the shocking decision came after the company’s board of directors asked him to resign, stating that otherwise, he would be removed from the position. Since then, he has been regularly posting on X, keeping his followers updated. In a recent post, he revealed that he was going to fast for a day for the 100K Intel employees as they navigate this difficult period.

Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was forced out of the company in less than four years after taking the position. (REUTERS)
Former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger was forced out of the company in less than four years after taking the position. (REUTERS)

What did Pat Gelsinger say on X?

“Every Thursday I do a 24 hour prayer and fasting day. This week I'd invite you to join me in praying and fasting for the 100K Intel employees as they navigate this difficult period. Intel and its team is of seminal importance to the future of the industry and US,” the former CEO wrote.

“For all who are joining me today in prayer and fasting for Intel and its 100K employees, their families and communities - thank you,” he added.

Take a look at the post:

Social media’s take on the matter:

“Obviously, the mindset of Intel’s leadership is the problem. You can’t run a company at the forefront of technology clinging to dogmas and prayers. Leadership 101: Create a vision, hire the best people, communicate your vision clearly, and this company will thrive,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Sir I believe laid off intel workers are still fasting now.”

A third commented, “I thought this was a parody account.” A fourth expressed, “Not sure if prayer is all it takes but agree with the sentiment that Intel needs to be saved. It needs a visionary CEO and leadership at every level. It needs to be restructured. How about doing back to basics or merit and hard work over everything else?”

Why did Pat Gelsinger resign?

Intel’s board offered Gelsinger the option of resigning or being forced out because they felt that his plan was not working fast enough, reported Reuters. The strategy he adopted reportedly reduced the company’s free cash flow and increased its debt.

Who is the new CEO of Intel?

On December 2, the company announced Pat Gelsinger's retirement, adding that senior leaders David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus will be the interim co-chief executive officers until the board of directors appoints a new CEO.

What are your thoughts on Intel’s ex-CEO Pat Gelsinger’s post?

(With agency inputs)

