Rishabh Pant replies to man asking for 90,000 for engineering fees, but trolls follow

Cricketer Rishabh Pant is once again in the spotlight on social media. However, this time it's not for his cricketing skills, but for a generous act off the field. Kartikey Maurya, who claims to be an engineering student at Chandigarh University started an online crowd-funing campaign to raise ₹90,000 for his engineering fees. Rishabh Pant's act of kindness opens doors for a student's academic future.(PTI)

Maura reached out to Rishabh Pant on X via his handle @True India Scenes. The user wrote, tagging Pant, "Hello @RishabhPant17 Sir I’m a student struggling to fund my engineering education. Your support can change my life. Please consider helping or sharing my campaign. Your kindness would mean everything to me".

Kartikey Maurya, in his fundraiser, mentioned that he was working to fund his studies through a part-time job as an SEO (search engine optimisation) specialist. However, life took an unexpected turn and for the past few months, he has been struggling to find stable employment, and his savings have dwindled, according to his post.

Reacting to the call for help, Rishabh Pant sent a special message encouraging him to keep pursuing his dreams.

“Keep chasing your dreams. God has better plans always take care,” Pant told the user.

Maurya, in another post, shared screenshots claiming Pant donated ₹90,000.

Backlash after viral post

Following the viral post, Kartikey Maurya faced backlash as people started accusing him of being a scammer.

Replying to all the negative comments Kartikey Maurya said, “Refunding all the money. I can't handle all this hate. And please wait I will share ss after that”.

In another post, he wrote," People calling me a scam don't know that Ketto doesn't list your fundraiser without valid proof. And if you don't believe me, try it yourself."

Kartikey Maurya has now locked his X account.

Here's how people reacted to the post

Reacting to the post, an X user, Jenil Moradiya, commented, “He donated all 90,000, but it's just one semester's fee? What about the remaining 7?”.

A second user, jetLagMonk, commented, "You should be blacklisted from the scholarship portal".

Rishabh Pant's thoughtful response not only highlights his generosity but also sets a positive example of one's influence to support and uplift others.