Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan trailer plays on Burj Khalifa, netizens can’t keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan is set to release on January 25. Ahead of that, the film is creating a lot of chatter online. Recently, it also made headlines after the trailer of the film was played on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. It didn’t take long for people to start talking about that - so much so that now the name of the building is trending on Twitter.

Production company Yash Raj Films took to Twitter to share a video and a few images of the trailer playing on Burj Khalifa. “When Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa,” they wrote and posted a series of images. They also shared a video in another post.

Take a look at the tweets:

Pathaan on 🔝, literally!#PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/uGoSpqo03M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 14, 2023

When Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world 💥 #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/ze58IcSvUJ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 14, 2023

Both posts received tons of likes from people. They also prompted netizens to share different comments. People also shared various posts using the hashtag #BurjKhalifa.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“Everywhere SRK !!!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Celebrating already...with this fabulous #PathaanTrailer, waiting eagerly to watch… @iamsrk on the big screen in The Netherlands,” shared another. “Wow,” commented a third.