Shah Rukh Khan ‘kept awake’ to watch fans go for Jawan’s first show

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to react to a heartwarming video of his fans chanting ‘we love Shah Rukh’ while queuing up for the first day first show of his latest release, Jawan. The film, directed by Atlee and produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, hit the theatres today, September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Fan heading in the wee hours of September 7 to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. (X/@SRKUniverse)

It all started with a video shared by a fan page dedicated to the actor. The video shows a crowd heading to the 6 am screening of Jawan, with various posters on display. One of the posters expressed their love for Jawan, while the other showed their love for SRK. The crowd also held up a banner featuring a Jawan poster with the text, “First Day, First Show”.

“Its 5:35 am in the morning and we have started celebrating our historic 6 am and its mass hysteria as we welcome the KING to the big screen!” wrote the fan page called Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on the microblogging platform.

Shah Rukh reacted to this particular video and expressed his love and gratitude towards the fans. But before we tell you what he wrote, watch the video below:

Two minutes after the video was shared on X, Shah Rukh Khan retweeted it and expressed, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to the video has gained significant traction online. It has so far accumulated over 9.5 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

“Best wishes @iamsrk sir for #Jawan. Hope the film turns out to be a monumental blockbuster in your illustrious career,” posted an individual.

Another added, “King! Your greatness will soar once again today.”

“First day first show. Wow! They really are big fan of @iamsrk,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Love you King. All the best for today.”

“We know even you couldn’t sleep,” expressed a fifth.

Several X users congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his latest release and hoped for the film to become a blockbuster.

