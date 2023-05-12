Home / Trending / Son films father's wholesome reaction as he boards plane for the first time

Son films father's wholesome reaction as he boards plane for the first time

ByVrinda Jain
May 12, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Recently a man recorded his father's first time being in a plane. He even shared a video of his experience. Watch the clip inside.

For many of us, fulfilling our parents' dreams is a cherished goal. We often strive to give them the world, introducing them to experiences they may never have had otherwise. Recently, a heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media exemplifies this sentiment. A video showcasing how a man took his father on his first-ever flight to Mumbai is catching the attention of many. The father's priceless reaction upon boarding the plane is melting hearts and must not be missed!

Man's first time on a plane.(Instagram/@jatin_lamba_)
Man's first time on a plane.(Instagram/@jatin_lamba_)

In a video shared by Instagram user @jatin_lamba_, you can see him taking his father on his first flight. In the clip, they can be seen at the airport. As they get into a flight, his father is all smiles and even takes a selfie. In the post's caption @jatin_lamba_ wrote, "Ps: Youre feeling proud as a son."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared last month. Since being posted, it has been liked over 11,000 times. The share has also received several reactions.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Best reel on my feed." A second said, "This is why I pay my internet bills, made my day, thanks." A third shared, "You won in life, buddy. That's what I want to do for my papa and mummy." A fourth expressed, "Best video I saw on the internet today. Heartwarming."

