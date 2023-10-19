South Delhi car owner finds 6-foot python stuck in vehicle

Winters are approaching in Delhi and as the weather gets chilly, people and animals both look search for a warm and cosy spot. And for a snake, that cosy spot seems to have been the engine compartment of a car. So, when a car owner from South Delhi found a six-foot python resting in the car, he quickly called Wildlife SOS, an animal rescue team to help save the snake. A video of the rescue was shared by the organisation on X. Wildlife SOS shared the video of the rescue on X.

“A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police and forest officials,” wrote Wildlife SOS on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: Shocking video shows man bathing king cobra in a bathroom. Watch)

The organisation further added, “The rescuers performed a meticulous operation, crawling under the car to locate the python, which had made its way into the engine area. After more than half an hour of careful effort, the snake was safely secured and handed over to the forest officials.”

They also shared a video, where a man can be seen getting under the car and grabbing the massive snake.

Watch the video shared by Wildlife SOS here:

This post was shared on October 16. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 views. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, “Wow! #WildlifeSOS, your team is super amazing.”

A second commented, “Even though you have a phobia, you should never kill them. They are life partners.”

