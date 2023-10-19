News / Trending / Shocking video shows man bathing king cobra in a bathroom. Watch

Shocking video shows man bathing king cobra in a bathroom. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 19, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. It has left many stunned.

Many people would run away just by spotting a snake in the distance. But this man did just the opposite of what people would generally do. He was a seen bathing a snake. Yes, you read that right.

Snapshot of the man bathing a snake. (X/@Susanta Nanda)
Snapshot of the man bathing a snake. (X/@Susanta Nanda)

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The clip shows a man in a bathroom with a cobra. As the video proceeds, it becomes evident that the man is bathing the snake by pouring water on him.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As IFS Susanta Nanda shared this clip, he wrote, “Bathing a king cobra. Snakes have skin to protect & keep them clean, which they shed periodically. So what’s the need for playing with fire?”

Watch the video of the man bathing the snake here:

This post was shared on October 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 19,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “In captivity (as pets in a vivarium), sometimes snakes aren't able to fully shed their skin, leaving small portion of old skin sticking to it and would require human intervention to fully remove it. But that's not the way to handle or bath the snake.”

A second added, “The new age Khatron ke Khiladi.”

“Oh my God,” expressed another.

A fourth shared, “This looks terrifying.”

This isn't the first time that someone was seen giving a bath to a snake. Earlier, animal rescuer Sintu shared a video of two snakes in a backyard. The man was seen giving the snakes a bath by pouring water on them from a bucket.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/man-pours-water-on-cobras-gives-them-a-bath-101691675470636.html

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out