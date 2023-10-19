Shocking video shows man bathing king cobra in a bathroom. Watch

Many people would run away just by spotting a snake in the distance. But this man did just the opposite of what people would generally do. He was a seen bathing a snake. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the man bathing a snake. (X/@Susanta Nanda)

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. The clip shows a man in a bathroom with a cobra. As the video proceeds, it becomes evident that the man is bathing the snake by pouring water on him.

As IFS Susanta Nanda shared this clip, he wrote, “Bathing a king cobra. Snakes have skin to protect & keep them clean, which they shed periodically. So what’s the need for playing with fire?”

Watch the video of the man bathing the snake here:

This post was shared on October 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 19,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “In captivity (as pets in a vivarium), sometimes snakes aren't able to fully shed their skin, leaving small portion of old skin sticking to it and would require human intervention to fully remove it. But that's not the way to handle or bath the snake.”

A second added, “The new age Khatron ke Khiladi.”

“Oh my God,” expressed another.

A fourth shared, “This looks terrifying.”

This isn't the first time that someone was seen giving a bath to a snake. Earlier, animal rescuer Sintu shared a video of two snakes in a backyard. The man was seen giving the snakes a bath by pouring water on them from a bucket.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/man-pours-water-on-cobras-gives-them-a-bath-101691675470636.html

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!