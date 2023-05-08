South Korean man sings Zaalima, video wows people. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that showcase people learning about different cultures. It could be through food, music, dancing, learning a new language, and more. Now, a video of a South Korean man immersing in Bollywood music and singing Zaalima from the film Raees has gone viral on social media. South Korean man sings Zaalima.(Instagram/@NehaArora)

Neha Arora, an Instagram blogger, shared a video of her South Korean husband, where he can be seen singing this song. The man has his phone set up in front of him as he sings Zaalima in a soulful voice. "When your Korean husband is into Bollywood songs," wrote Neha Arora in the post's caption.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has raked up over one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also got close to 20,000 likes. Many have even shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Kitna achaa gana gate hai (He sings so well). A second added, "Wooow, he is soo good" A third wrote, "Ohh my god!!!! So cute." "He is so cute and has such a great voice," expressed a fifth. What do you think about this video?