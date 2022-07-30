‘Stop calling your company a family’: CEO’s post sparks debate among people

There are many who at least once have heard someone address the company they work for as a ‘family.’ While some agree to that statement, others may express their disagreement. That is what is happening in the comments section of this post by a CEO who shared why no one should address their company as a ‘family.’

Daniel Abrahams, founder and CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency Hustlr, shared an image of a note on his LinkedIn page. “Stop calling your company ‘a family’. Parents don't fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they're struggling to put food on the table,” reads a part of the note. The next part explains what employers should actually focus on while working. “Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn't defined by your words, but by your actions,” he added.

Take a look at the share:

The note shared by the CEO on LinkedIn.(LinkedIn/@Daniel Abrahams)

Posted about a week ago, the share has gathered more than 47,000 reactions. It has also been re-posted nearly 4,000 times. The share, expectedly, sparked a debate among people. While some agreed with the CEO’s comment, others shared opposing views.

A comment on the CEO's post about company not being a ‘family’.(LinkedIn/@Mel Stricker)

A comment by a LinkedIn user why one shouldn't address their company as a ‘family’.(LinkedIn/@Li Lian L)

Reaction to CEO's post involving family not being a family.(LinkedIn/@Farhan Tariq)

LinkedIn user's reaction to why one shouldn't call their company their family.(LinkedIn/@Michelle Fraser)

Abrahams’ LinkedIn bio explains, “I'm a writer, artist, and father of three. I’ve been seeking balance in my life since I started my career over 25 years ago. I started a digital agency in 2018 to build the working culture I always wanted. Today, is the happiest day of my life.”

