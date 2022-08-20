'Superhero in a cab’: LinkedIn user’s story about driver's kindness wins hearts

The stories of people having interesting conversations with their cab drivers often leave people with a warm feeling in their heart. Just like this tale of an Uber driver who went above and beyond to help a customer. The story of their interaction is winning people’s hearts.

The customer, Harsh Sharma, took to LinkedIn to share his experience. He also posted a few images of the cab driver. Not just that, he also added the hashtag #SuperheroInACab to show his appreciation for the person.

“The person you see in this photo, he's not my relative, friend or anyone whom I knew until this happened. This Uber driver named Ravi unlike other cab drivers talking on earphones due to language barrier, he saw I haven't sleep due to my flight,” Sharma wrote. In the next few lines he explained how Ravi helped him take a nap in the car and also found a good eatery for him to have his breakfast.

“He organised the seats so I could lie down. Then he asked me ‘sir breakfast eat?’. I said no. He told me ‘you sleep, I stop at good restaurant’, 1 hour later he wakes me up. We are at a very crowded restaurant, he arranges a table for me. The restaurant was self-service, but he brings menu to me and suggests some specialties of south India,” he added.

“We eat together and later he brings coffee and says "isse neend khulegi". He didn't let me leave the table, I've met him an hour ago still he's treating me like his son,” he shared to explain what happened next. “An average man in his 50s just left a lifelong impression on me and I am left here just feeling sooooo good and wondering that somewhere in this fast paced life we left humanity way behind,” he also wrote. He concluded his post by requesting Uber to do something for the wonderful person.

Take a look at the post here.

The post has been shared about four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 31,000 likes and counting. The share also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“Such a lovely narration and hats off to Ravi, great gentleman. now by this time we talk about him, he might be somewhere helping others!! May god bless him abundantly and make him to continue his service to humanity,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “This is so wholesome and nice and unexpected. With the changing times it is extremely rare to find such love and kindness by others. Hope you gave the driver a good tip. Also, have a nice day brother,” shared another. “That’s so good. Wherever we go we can help eachother and show some humanity to people around us. There is so much to learn from everyone. I loved what you experienced,” expressed a third.