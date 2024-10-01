Tech CEO claims he trains his managers to fire workers: 'I am really good at firing'

In a LinkedIn post, a tech CEO claimed that his company trains its managers and team leaders to become good at firing people. In a lengthy post, Journi CEO Andreas Roettl said everyone should be "really good" at laying off people. Tech CEO Andreas Roettl said that during training, the team leaders are asked to practice firing.(LinkedIn/AndreasRoettl)

"I am really good at firing people..says no one ever. But we should! Because firing is as important as hiring. Yet it is a topic most people avoid. We don’t want to be fired, we don’t want to fire others," he wrote in his post.

Claiming that laying employees off was just as important as hiring new people, he said that firing people keeps the team "happy and strong": "Firing will save your team spirit and culture," he added.

He goes on to elaborate that his company Journi, a tech firm that uses artificial intelligence to print photos, formally trains those leading teams and departments to help them become good at letting people go.

Take a look at the viral post here:

During the training, the team leads are asked to practice firing and use early warning systems to analyse people. But he agrees, that before you fire someone they should be given the chance to improve.

"Just like in soccer, there must be a clear first warning: the yellow card, so to speak. A conversation in which you clearly tell the person what doesn’t work and what you expect. Allow them to get better and provide support," he wrote.

However, if they don't improve in "reasonable time", he advises that it's time to say goodbye.

"I vividly remember the first time I had to let someone go—I felt shitty. But the team felt better afterward, and the replacement helped us reach the next level," he said.

'Tone deaf post'

After posting this advice, he said he received concerned messages from his team telling him, his post could harm their hiring efforts

"I’m sorry if I hurt someone with that post but rest assured that the main message is that we have to praise and protect all of you guys doing a great job at journi," he responded.

Reacting to the post, several users said it reflected a uncaring attitude by the CEO. "I don't think this completely tone deaf post is anywhere near the flex you think it is," said one user.

"You are right, if you get such feedback I probably didn't find the right setting and tone to bring my message across. Fair enough. Will learn from it," the CEO responded.