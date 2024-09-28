‘Hustle culture is bulls**t’: Swiggy CEO promotes work-life balance, advises people to stop working till late

Hustle culture, characterised by a relentless pursuit of success and productivity, often places undue pressure on employees to work harder and longer. While many individuals may embrace this mindset, the practice carries significant risks. The constant stress of striving for success while neglecting work-life balance can lead to burnout, anxiety, and compromised mental and physical health. Despite many industry leaders endorsing hustle culture, Swiggy Food and Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor believes it is a misguided approach. In a recent event, he expressed his belief that working late into the night at the expense of one's health and personal relationships is counterproductive. Swiggy food and marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor's remark on hustle culture is viral. (Instagram/@rohitkapoor.in)

During a conversation with Shradha Sharma at Techsparks, an event in Bengaluru, Kapoor says that some days, you need to work till late but not daily. “But wo jo 3 baje raat ko baithte hai na wo ye nahi batate ki wo 1 baje dopahar ko office ate hai (Those who say they work till 3 am, never say that they reach the office by 1 pm next day),” he says in a video. He continues that he has a huge problem with that culture. He further advises people to spend time with their family and loved ones.

He iterates that hard work is needed, adding that you need to work “d**n hard” but not be crazy to the point that you sacrifice your personal life.

With over 32,000 likes, the video has attracted people’s attention. Many agreed with Kapoor’s comments. Some also shared strong opinions about how hustle culture is often glorified and needs to be stopped.

Social media shares thoughts:

“Narayan Murthy getting panic attacks watching this,” wrote an Instagram user, referencing his controversial remark advising youngsters to work 70 hours a week. Expressing the same sentiment, another joined, “Narayana Murthy crying in the corner.”

A third praised Kapoor and added, “Finally, someone talked like normal to all of us.”

“More people need to talk about this,” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Finally, someone said this; otherwise, people have been blowing the trumpet of hustle culture.”

Rohit Kapoor, the CEO of Swiggy, brings a wealth of experience to his role. He began his career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company in 2000. In 2012, he transitioned to Max India Limited as Senior Strategy & Business Performance Director. A little over a year later, he assumed the position of Executive Director and Board Member at Max Healthcare. He then moved to OYO, where he held various roles within the company. In 2022, he joined Swiggy as the Chief Executive Officer of the Food Marketplace.

