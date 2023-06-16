Home / Trending / These two images have something different. Can you spot the difference?

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 16, 2023 03:45 PM IST

These two images have something different. Will you be able to spot it?

Many people enjoy keeping their minds busy. And one good way to do that is to solve puzzles and optical illusions. These things often leave people scratching their heads in search of answers. And if you are someone who enjoys these kinds of questions, we have something that might interest you.

Can you spot the difference in this image?(Instagram/@opticalillusion)
In an image shared by the Instagram page @opticalillusions you have to spot the difference between two images. The image shows a scene from Toy Story. The task is to find what’s different in the second image.

Take a look at the post below:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked more than 1300 times. Many people have also commented on the post and shared their answers.

We’re you able to spot the difference? If not, allow us to help you. Take a look at Buzz Lightyear’s chin in both images. In image one, there is a small black mark and in the second image, the mark isn't there.

