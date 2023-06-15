Optical Illusion: Can you find curved lines in this pic?

An old optical illusion is again going viral on the Internet, leaving people feeling ‘dizzy’. The optical illusion features green lines outlining grey squares. The challenge is to find curved lines in this illusion. As people engage with the image, they find themselves confused, with some expressing to ‘make it stop’. A few even claim to perceive only straight lines, while others suggest techniques such as ‘focussing’ or ‘crossing eyes slightly’ to reveal the true nature of the optical illusion. Viral Optical Illusion: Can you spot curved lines in this mind-bending image?(Twitter/@SteveStuWill)

“Wow, what a powerful illusion. All the green lines are perfectly straight – but your visual system won’t let you see them that way,” wrote author Steve Stewart-Williams while sharing a mind-bending optical illusion on Twitter. At a passing glance, the lines in this optical illusion appear curved. However, if one focuses on any one of them, it seems straight.

Take a look at the optical illusion here:

The optical illusion was shared on July 13. It has since accumulated over 58,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared what’s on their mind in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the optical illusion:

“This is a good one,” wrote an individual. Another added, “This one always confuses me and makes me dizzy.” “Make it stop,” posted a third. A Twitter user commented, “Why won’t the visual system let us see straight lines?” “If you focus you can see the straight lines. Focus is the key to reality,” expressed another. A sixth shared, “Cross eyes slightly and they go straight.” “Weird, this one doesn’t work for me. They all look straight no matter how I look at it,” joined another.

