Home / Trending / Can you solve this burger, pizza and taco-related brain teaser?

Can you solve this burger, pizza and taco-related brain teaser?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 13, 2023 09:31 PM IST

The brain teaser that features burgers, pizzas and tacos was shared on Twitter.

Most of us love solving brain teasers or maths puzzles after a tiring day at work. And if you are among them, then we have a brain teaser that will surely help you unwind. It features burgers, pizzas and tacos. All you have to do is to apply simple mathematics and solve the puzzle that has boggled many.

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this burger, pizza and taco-related brain teaser?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this burger, pizza and taco-related brain teaser?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

Also Read: You are a maths whiz if you can solve this brain teaser

The brain teaser was shared on Twitter handle @math_puzzless. It shows burgers, pizza slices and tacos - each holding a value. A taco is equal to the product of three burgers. Three pizza slices, when multiplied, equal 27, while two pizza slices and a burger amount to 18. Now, the challenge is to find the sum of three tacos. Are you smart enough to find the correct answer?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on May 6. It has since accumulated over 12,000 views. The tweet has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the brain teaser:

An individual wrote, “Start with the 3 Pizzas = 27. Then the Pizzas and Hamburger = 18. Don’t forget to add the Tacos.” “The answer is 24. I like these, thanks for posting,” added another. Many in the comments section simply wrote “24”, while some wrote “18”.

Also Read| Optical Illusion: Are these rotating circles in the clip 2D or 3D?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral burger pizza + 2 more
its viral viral burger pizza + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out