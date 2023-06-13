Most of us love solving brain teasers or maths puzzles after a tiring day at work. And if you are among them, then we have a brain teaser that will surely help you unwind. It features burgers, pizzas and tacos. All you have to do is to apply simple mathematics and solve the puzzle that has boggled many. Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this burger, pizza and taco-related brain teaser?(Twitter/@math_puzzless)

The brain teaser was shared on Twitter handle @math_puzzless. It shows burgers, pizza slices and tacos - each holding a value. A taco is equal to the product of three burgers. Three pizza slices, when multiplied, equal 27, while two pizza slices and a burger amount to 18. Now, the challenge is to find the sum of three tacos. Are you smart enough to find the correct answer?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on May 6. It has since accumulated over 12,000 views. The tweet has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the brain teaser:

An individual wrote, “Start with the 3 Pizzas = 27. Then the Pizzas and Hamburger = 18. Don’t forget to add the Tacos.” “The answer is 24. I like these, thanks for posting,” added another. Many in the comments section simply wrote “24”, while some wrote “18”.

