UK restaurant claps back at influencer asking for a free meal in return for a collaboration post

When an influencer reached out to a Japanese restaurant located in UK’s Manchester for a free meal in exchange for a collaboration post, the eatery gave a savage reply. The restaurant named Lucky Ramen took to Instagram and shared how a ‘blue tick superstar’ asked for a ‘free feast’. Their response to the message went viral and created a buzz among netizens. Snapshot of the text message sent by the influencer. (Instagram/@Lucky Ramen)

As per the screenshot, the influencer sent a text message, saying, “Hey sorry I know it’s short notice, but I’m in Manchester tomorrow and looking for somewhere for brunch with my partner. Would you be open to a collab with me for a post on my story and page?”

Lucky Ramen responded to this by saying, "Oh, what a surprise! Another thrilling DM from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Instagram post. Because, you know, exposure pays the bills! We're just thrilled that you appreciate our food, but hey, we appreciate paying customers even more!"

Further, their spat turns into a heated argument where the influencer can be seen getting angry at the restaurant.

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has garnered more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and appreciated the restaurant for their response.

An individual wrote, "This is absolutely hilarious! So many of them are actually delusional. They want to be seen in the best places like your restaurant, so people think, 'Wow, look where they can go,' when the reality is they are scrounging around like this. It’s extremely embarrassing that people with this mindset actually exist."

A second shared, "Proper restaurant critics don’t ask for free meals. They don’t want you to even know they are turning up. The whole idea is that they see what you are really like. No collaborations, no favouritism, no advance notice, no free meals!"

A third commented, "Absolutely embarrassing on their part. Good for you!"

"This has made my day! Love your humour," said a fourth.