Influencer's skit on how to trick rich men into paying bills divides Internet

An Instagram influencer’s skit ‘teaching’ others how to trick men into paying bills at clubs has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some were offended by the video and called it ‘disgusting’, others argued that it is a ‘joke’ and shouldn’t be taken seriously. The image is taken from a skit that has created a stir online. (Instagram/@priyankatyagi03)

Instagram user Priyanka Tyagi created the video and shared it with a caption, which when translated into English from Hindi reads, “How to trick rich men in a club”.

Her video was reshared by X user Ruchi Kokcha with a question. “This is Priyanka Tyagi, a social media influencer with 1M followers on Insta. She is giving a tutorial on how to trick a guy into falling for you just to pay your bills. The reel has 4.3 million views,” Kokcha wrote.

“Imagine the outrage if a guy talks about doing this kind of thing. Our law has so many provisions for women who can slap numerous cases on a man who tries to do such a thing but none for such women who dupe men off their money by giving them false relationship hopes. Time for equal laws?” she added.

Take a look at this video that has caused a stir among netizens:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than five lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 2,500 likes. People posted mixed reactions while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video?

“This is a comedy reel, you took it too seriously,” posted an X user. To which, Kokcha replied, “Reverse the gender and see how much of it is seen as comedy.” Another added, “Disgusting.” A third posted, “This is a silly reel. Observe the voice pitch and body language.”

A fourth argued, “Her bio doesn't say she's an influencer and she just makes funny reels with her guy, this is one of them. We might not find it funny but that seems to be the intent.” A fifth wrote, “Thanks for speaking up.”