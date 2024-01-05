Biker's hilarious parody of Piyush Mishra’s Aarambh with a winter-related twist is viral

Even the most basic activities can get difficult in the winter season. For example, riding a bike during cold, foggy mornings can be quite a task at a time when one wants to lay in bed covered in blankets. To explain just this, a biker shared a hilarious parody of a of the popular song Aarambh by Piyush Mishra. Through his song, he describes how he feels during the winter and his video has gone viral. The image is taken from a video that shows a man singing a parody version of Piyush Mishra’s Aarambh. (Instagram/@1arman1_)

The clip opens to show a biker on a street. Throughout the video, he sings the now-viral parody song. In his track, he adds how it is fine to skip taking a bath during the winter months or even stay in blankets all day long. (Also Read: Delhi Police and West Bengal Police share advisories using bike stunts that led to 'Moye Moye' moments)

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 9.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this parody song?

“Next level,” praised an Instagram user. “Wow. Awesome voice,” added another. “Ye singer ko trophy milni chahiye [This singer should receive a trophy],” joined a third. “This is my winter anthem,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

About Aarambh:

Written, directed, and sung by Piyush Mishra, this song is a part of the 2009 film Gulaal. The film revolves around a student’s quest for revenge against a gang.