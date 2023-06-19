Uorfi Javed turns handbag into skirt, top. Watch

Uorfi Javed has once again stunned people. Wondering how this time? Well, she recently turned a brown-coloured handbag into a skirt and a top. She also shared a video of herself wearing it. This video was shared just a few hours ago and has grabbed thousands of eyeballs. Uorfi Javed made a skirt and a top from a handbag.(Instagram/@urf7i)

“I made a dress from a bag!! This outfit is so so bomb ! I can’t at times!!Can’t wait to wear this at some partyyyyy!” wrote Uorfi as she shared the video. The clip begins to show Uorfi showing a handbag to people. Then, in the next shot, she turns that handbag into a skirt and a top!

Watch Uorfi Javed’s skirt and top made out of a handbag here:

Since being shared, this video has been liked over 98,000 times. Several have also shared comments on the post.

Earlier, Uorfi had made a bikini top using a pizza. Yes, you read that right. She also shared a video of the same. In the clip you can see her wearing a bikini top that has two pizzas attached to it. She paired this offbeat top with a skirt. What do you think about Uorfi's fashion?