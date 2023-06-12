Uorfi Javed slays in unique bikini top made out of pizza. Watch

Uorfi Javed's offbeat fashion has not only made waves across India but has also become a talk internationally. Just a few days ago we saw an American content creator copying Uorfi's style. Now, to give people more unique fashion ideas, Uorfi is back with another dress and this time it is made out of pizza! Yes, you read that right. Uorfi Javed in pizza bikini top.(Instagram/@Urf7i)

In a video shared just an hour ago, you can see Uorfi eating a slice of pizza. As the camera pans out, you can see her wearing a bikini top which is made out of pizza. Below this pizza bikini top, she is wearing a net skirt. In the post's caption, Uorfi added a pizza emoji and wrote, "Anyone?"

See Uorfi's pizza bikini top below:

Since being shared, this video has been viewed over four lakh times. The share has also received more than 54,000 likes. Several people have also shared comments on the post.

Earlier, the fashion influencer had shared another unique dress which was made out of tea bags. The opening scene of the video features Uorfi dipping a tea bag into a cup of water while sporting a t-shirt. In the next shot, you can see her donning an unusal dress which is made with teabags. On different ocassions, Uorfi was also seen wearing a barricade dress and a tree bark dress.