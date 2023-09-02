Video shows rescue puppy’s first day at forever home

A video showing how a rescue puppy behaved on the first day after coming to her forever home has tugged at the heartstrings of people. The video shows the doggo’s sweet interaction with her human. The image shows the rescue puppy at her forever home. (Reddit/@TheFlamingTiger777)

“My rescue puppy the day we rescued her from the shelter,” wrote a Reddit user while posting the video. Additionally, the user also added, “She's grown into a beautiful little girl who saved my life. I love her.”

The video opens to show a little dog in a blanket. As the video progresses, a person gently gives a boop on the doggo’s nose. The clip then goes on to show the puppy giving kisses to the human.

Take a look at this video of a sweet dog:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 2,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has also received several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this emotional video?

“Thank you for rescuing this little angel from the shelter. She is very cute,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster, added, “Yes she is! She's the cutest one ever! She grew up into a beautiful little one and she saved my life when I tried to leave. She didn't let me go. She stayed by my side the entire time and pressed on my chest when I couldn't breathe. She even licked my face to make sure I was ok. I love her.”

“Absolutely adorable,” shared another. “Thank you for getting her out of the shelter, instead of buying a dog from a breeder!” expressed a third. “You saved her so she could save you. She’s so precious and I’m glad you’re here!” commented a fourth. “So cute it made me actually cry,” wrote a fifth.