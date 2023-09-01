Poodle runs to woman to be in a selfie with her

An adorable video of how a dog ran to its It or her? human to be with her in a selfie has left people saying 'aww'. Since being shared on social media, the video of the dog has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Snapshot of the dog in the selfie.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @lucylou_awsomedoodle. The clip opens to show a woman calling her doodle, Lucy, for a selfie. Lucy, standing on top of a slide, comes down running and puts her paws on the woman's shoulder. In the end, the doggo even gives an adorable smile for the picture. (Also Read: Dog activates derp mode while digging, video sparks laughter)

Watch the video of the dog running to her human for a selfie here:

This post was shared on June 20. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 10.4 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many expressed how cute the video was in the comments section of the post.

An individual wrote, "I was having a bad day, she changed it." "I need this dog!" shared another. A third posted, "Oh my goodness, cuteness overload." A fourth commented, "It's so cute. I also want a cute dog and such a cute photo." A fifth said, "So wholesome." Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.