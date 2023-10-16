News / Trending / Viral Brain Teaser: Which container will get filled first?

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 16, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The brain teaser shows a tap filling containers from A to L. Puzzle enthusiasts need to figure out which container will get filled first.

Are you feeling a bit drained after a busy start to the workweek? Are you seeking a mind-boggling brain teaser to take your mind off things? If you answered yes to these questions, we have a brain teaser that will keep you hooked for quite some time. It might even prompt you to share it with your friends and family.

Solve this viral brain teaser if you consider yourself a puzzle master. (X/@gunsnrosesgirl3)
Read| Brain Teaser: Which path will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?

“Which one?” wrote X user ‘Science girl’ while sharing a brain teaser on the microblogging platform. The brain teaser features a tap filling containers from A to L. While some containers are blocked, a few are not even connected to the pipe. Can you decipher which tank will fill up first?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on October 16. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even dropped answers in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral brain teaser:

“K will first. Look at what’s blocked,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Rate of flow, theatrically A would fill first with sufficient flow rate.”

“F assuming the tap is merely dripping,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “G. A goes into B, B goes into C, I drill a hole to connect C and D, D drains into G, and G fills up.”

“K if the flow from the tap is rapid and f if the flow is dripping slowly. Need to replicate this due to various doubts!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “A. Assuming there is only 1 drop left as seen in the picture.”

Can you decipher which tank will get filled first?

Earlier, a video of a man posing a maths question to strangers went viral. The question even has a reward of 5000 for those who answered it correctly. The question was to solve ‘10 / half - 2’. While some said that the answer is 3, others said it is 0. Can you solve this viral maths question?

Also Read| Brain Teaser: How many triangles are there in this picture?

Sign out