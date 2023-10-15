News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Which path will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?

Brain Teaser: Which path will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 15, 2023 06:13 PM IST

Puzzle enthusiasts need to decipher which coloured arrow will ultimately guide the way to the coveted Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup commenced on October 5 with an exhilarating inaugural match between England and New Zealand, which the latter won by nine wickets. India made a remarkable start in the 13th audition of the World Cup. They faced Australia in the inaugural match and won by six wickets. Their next encounter, against Afghanistan, saw them dominate once again, securing a win by eight wickets. India won by seven wickets in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 14. As cricket fans eagerly await the Men in Blue’s upcoming match against Bangladesh on October 19, we present a captivating brain teaser to keep you engaged.

Brain Teaser: Will it be the yellow, purple, green, or red arrow that will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?(Hindustan times)
Brain Teaser: Will it be the yellow, purple, green, or red arrow that will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?(Hindustan times)

Read| World Cup 2023: 4 cricketers are not holding their bats. Can you spot them in this brain teaser?

The puzzle centres around the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy and the paths leading to it. Your mission is to decipher which coloured arrow will ultimately guide the way to the coveted trophy. Will it be the yellow, purple, green, or red arrow?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Brain Teaser; Can you figure out which path will lead to Cricket World Cup 2023?(Hindustan Times)
Brain Teaser; Can you figure out which path will lead to Cricket World Cup 2023?(Hindustan Times)

Were you able to figure out the arrow that leads to the Cricket World Cup trophy? If not, allow us to help you. The purple-coloured brain teaser leads to the trophy.

Earlier, a cricket-themed brain teaser gained significant traction online. It features multiple depictions of a man clad in the iconic blue jersey of the Indian Cricket Team. The brain teaser challenges people to find out four figures where the bat is missing.

Also Read| Can you master this quiz on India and Pakistan’s World Cup showdowns?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out