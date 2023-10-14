World Cup 2023: 4 cricketers are not holding their bats. Can you spot them in this brain teaser?

World Cup 2023: India and Pakistan are all set for a face-off in what can be dubbed the biggest and most exciting cricket match. While cricket fans across the nation await this nail-biting match to begin, we have something that will increase your enthusiasm for today. Any guesses? Well, here we bring you a gripping cricket-based brain teaser that might just keep you busy till the match starts. Are you up for solving this brain teaser? (Also Read: Can you master this quiz on India and Pakistan’s World Cup showdowns?) Will you be able to spot the cricketers with no bats in this brain teaser? (HT)

The puzzle features several figures of a man donning the classic blue jersey of the Indian Cricket Team. The image shows him batting. Your task in this puzzle is to find four figures where the bat is missing. The figures are hidden in plain sight. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at this cricket-related brain teaser here:

Were you able to spot it? If not, allow us to help you. If you take a closer look by zooming in, you will soon be able to find the four figures who are not holding any bats.

Check out the solution here:

More about India Vs Pakistan match:

This iconic match is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, today and will begin at 2:00 pm. Artists like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh will also be performing at the stadium starting from 12:30 pm.

More about World Cup 2023:

The Cricket World Cup 2023 began on October 5, and the matches will go on till November 19. This event will be held in India for the fourth time and for the first time since Team India's historic victory in 2011. All 48 games will be played at ten different locations. India will be playing their matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

