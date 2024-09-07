Wild encounter: Eagle snatches prey from crocodile’s jaws, reptile chases bird to take it back

Wildlife clashes, both terrifying and fascinating, are often captured on camera and shared widely on social media. This video posted on YouTube is a perfect example. It shows an interaction between an eagle and a crocodile over the same prey. The image shows a clash between an eagle and a crocodile for prey. (YouTube/@Latestsightings)

The video was posted on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. As per the caption, the crocodile was relaxing after catching prey when an eagle swooped in and robbed the reptile of its meal. However, the crocodile didn’t give up easily and chased after the bird. Ultimately, the bird left the prey, and the crocodile quickly dragged it underwater. Without taking any risks, the reptile then gobbled down its meal as the eagle kept looking on from the river bank.

Gavin Ellard captured the video while visiting the Pafuri Border Rest Camp in Africa. Ellard shared that he captured this interesting scene while spending time with his family.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has captured people’s attention and left them amused. The share has further prompted people to post various comments.

What did YouTube users share about this wildlife interaction?

“The eagle was very lucky to be alive. It could have become the Croc's next meal,” wrote a YouTube user. “Eagle tries to be crocodile's food,” added another.

A third commented, “Croc has a very good sense of humour.” A fourth wrote, “Incredible footage!! So rare to see thus, let alone capture it.”

The YouTube channel Latest Sightings brings “the latest, exciting and authentic wildlife videos" from around Africa.” The videos shared on its feed are a treasure trove for wildlife lovers.

What are your thoughts on this video of a fight between an eagle and a crocodile?