Leopard invades Nainital house, leading to intense battle with resident dogs. Watch

The incidents regarding wild animals coming inside homes has increased in the recent past. These situations can often turn out to be dangerous for the animal, as well as the humans and stray dogs living in the area. Now, another such incident has reportedly occurred in Uttarakhand's Nainital, where a leopard entered a house and was attacked by three dogs. Snapshot of the leopard fighting with three dogs.

The video opens to show a dog standing in what seems to be a balcony-like area of a house. As a few seconds pass by, a leopard can be seen entering inside. Immediately, three dogs run towards the wild animal and attack it. The video also shows a brief altercation between the dogs and the leopard. (Also Read: Leopard enters hotel room in Jaipur, rescued by forest department)

The video was shared on X by user Nishant. While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "The king of the jungle ran away to save his life from the dogs."

Earlier, a leopard was seen entering a house in Gurugram. News agency ANI shared the video and wrote, "A leopard entered a house in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village. The Forest department team has arrived to catch the leopard. Gurugram Police team also reached the spot." (Also Read: Leopard enters Uttarakhand home, takes away pet dog. Watch)

The video starts with a house located at the mouth of an alley. Shortly after, the creature is spotted dashing toward the residence. The large feline is observed scaling a set of steps in order to gain entry into the house. Subsequently, the footage depicts forestry officials positioned outside the dwelling, prepared with their gear and awaiting the commencement of the rescue mission.