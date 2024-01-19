Leopard enters hotel room in Jaipur, rescued by forest department

A leopard was rescued by forest officials from the heritage hotel Castle Kanota on Thursday after it strayed into one of the staff rooms. A user took to X to post a video of the leopard trapped inside the room, pouncing on the floor and growling at people.



The video shared by the X user, Kaveri, is going viral. The clip opens with a leopard pouncing on the floor from a table, scrambling things nearby. The leopard was seen staring and growling at the people standing outside the window of the room. A leopard strayed into a hotel staff room in Jaipur.(X/@@ikaveri)

Watch the video here:

"The wild animal had strayed into the staff room and remained hidden under the bed," Dilip Singh, the hotel manager at Castle Kanota, told Hindustan Times. He added that the hotel staff member and his family were unharmed as they were not present when the leopard entered the room.

"This is the first time something like this has happened here. The hotel is not near any forest. There is a possibility that the leopard lost its way and strayed into the premises due to the cold weather," Singh added.

Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, told PTI that the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room.

After being informed by the hotel administration, forest department officials, along with a team from Jaipur Zoo, reached the spot within an hour and rescued the wild animal after tranquilisation.

Forest Ranger Meena added, "The leopard will be released back into the forest after first aid."

(With agency inputs)



