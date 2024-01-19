Passenger discovers snake slithering on Thai AirAsia flight. Watch bone-chilling video

People aboard a Thai AirAsia flight, which was going from Bangkok to Phuket were shocked after discovering a snake slithering through the overhead cabin. A video of the incident, which occurred on January 13, has been doing rounds on the Internet and surprised many people. Snapshot of the snake slithering in the plane.

The short one-minute clip shows a snake slithering on the overhead cabin. A flight attendant can be seen trying to capture the snake in a bottle. However, after a few unsuccessful attempts, he brings a cloth bag and pushes the snake inside it. This video was shared on X by the handle @ArthurM40330824. (Also Read: Who is Mitsuko Tottori? Meet Japan Airlines' first female president)

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the clip here:

After the incident went viral, Phol Poompuang, head of corporate safety of AirAsia Thailand, told CNN that the latest snake spotting was “a very rare incident.” He also added, "Flight attendants were notified before landing in Phuket after a passenger noticed a small snake in the overhead luggage compartment. AirAsia crew were well trained to handle an occurrence of this nature and relocated passengers from the area as a precautionary measure."

The aircraft made a safe landing and was checked out right away by the relevant engineering and safety personnel on the ground.

Poompuang also said to CNN, “As per standard procedure for an incident of this nature, the aircraft underwent a deep clean and fumigation before resuming operations. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority, and at no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”