Who is Mitsuko Tottori? Meet Japan Airlines' first female president in its 7-decade history

On January 17, Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that Mitsuko Tottori will step into the role of Representative Director President for the airlines. This marked a historic milestone as she will become the airline's first female leader in its seven-decade history. Tottori is scheduled to take over as the President on April 1. Japan Airlines revealed Mitsuko Tottori will be the new Representative Director President of the company. (HT File Photo)

Mitsuko Tottori began her career with the flag carrier as a flight attendant in 1985 and worked her way up. She expressed her hope that more women will be inspired to take the next step in their professions by her promotion, reported BBC.

"There are female employees out there who are struggling with their career steps or going through big life events. I hope my appointment as a president can encourage them, or give them the courage to take the next step," Tottori said during a news conference as per The Japan Times.

As per a press release by the airlines, the 59-year-old has held positions that influenced the development of JAL's safety procedures and brand identity. She oversaw the carrier's cabin safety division as a senior manager. Later on, she also led departments such as the cabin attendant department, and customer service and was even in charge of brand communication. (Also Read: Japan plane collision: 5 crew members found dead on Coast Guard aircraft)

Tottori's appointment took place at a time when Japanese companies are under growing pressure to increase gender diversity and address the gender pay gap. It is said that Japan's gender pay gap is the worst among the Group of seven nations and nearly twice as high as the average for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) mature economies, reported The Japan Times.