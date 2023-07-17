Woman does calisthenics in the metro, viral video divides netizens. Watch

In the recent past, there have been several videos from inside metro coaches that have gone viral. From people dancing to various songs inside the train to making reels, many such clips grabbed the attention of many. While these clips generally received flak from the public for disrupting the environment in the metro, a recent video of a woman performing calisthenics has divided netizens. For the unversed, calisthenics is a form of exercise that focuses on strength training. Woman does calisthenics in the metro.(Instagram/@jagjotkaur)

What is shown in the viral video?

The video was shared on social media by user Jagjot Kaur. The clip shows Kaur holding the handrails inside the train. Then, she performs a back flip using the hand rails. A person recorded her video, which she later shared on her Instagram account. The other people in the metro can be seen observing her perform calisthenics.

Watch the video of Jagjot Kaur performing calisthenics in the metro here:

This clip was shared on April 17. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 31,000 times. The clip has also received close to 11,000 likes. Many also shared their thoughts and views on the video in the comments section.

Check out what are people saying about Jagjot Kaur's stunt in the metro here:

An individual commented, "Appreciable. But public places and government properties are not meant to display stunts." A second added, "What if the handrail breaks?" A third expressed, "Abhi yeh announcement bhi start honey waali hai metro mein, yaatri gann oot patang harkatein kerney sey bachey. Well done by the way (Now they will have to start an announcement in the metro that says, 'Passengers please refrain from doing stuns in the metro.' Well done, by the way.)

In contrast, others were stunned by her stunt. Someone commented, "Liked the expressions behind. Awesome Jagjot." "All eyes on Jagjot. Strong girl," added another. A third posted, "Respect." What are your thoughts on this video?

