CMRS team to inspect Pune Metro work, carry survey from July 17-22

Following three inspections, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will conduct one last check on Pune Metro routes beginning Monday. The Maharashtra Metro railway corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) will get a safety compliance certificate after the CMRS survey to begin passenger services from Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and from Phugewadi to Civil Court. The CMRS team will carry out the survey between July 17 and 22. Following three inspections, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will conduct one last check on Pune Metro routes beginning Monday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Senior Maha-Metro officials visited Delhi last week to meet with the CMRS team and fulfil the necessary compliance as per CMRS officials’ directions.

Elaborating further, Atul Gadgil, Director (Operations) of Maha-Metro said, “During the Delhi visit, CMRS official’s team has confirmed the final inspection visit from July 17 to 22. They will issue a final certificate of authorisation to start passenger service after that.”

He further added, “After authorisation, we will be ready to commence service on both stretches. Maha-Metro Managing Director Nitin Karir briefed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that we are ready to launch passenger service on two stretches on August 1, 2023. Similarly, we’ve also informed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh about the same. Now, the State government will make the final decision about launching the service on August 1 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Pune on August 1 to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023. However, there has been no confirmation that he will be attending any other events in the city.

